Martellus Bennett Hilariously Trolls Former NFL QB Robert Griffin III

Robert Griffin III surely didn’t imagine his NFL career panning out the way it did.

Griffin was selected No. 2 overall by the Washington Redskins in the 2012 NFL Draft and dazzled in his rookie season, earning Pro Bowl honors. But from there, Griffin would be plagued by injuries and lackluster performance and currently finds himself out of the league.

RG3 took the sports world by storm last week when a video surfaced of the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner playing pickup basketball at a local recreation center.

Hoodie @RGIII is looking for a contract 😂 pic.twitter.com/2tbP7A06Qp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2017

And one of the NFL’s funniest characters, Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett, didn’t hesitate in throwing shade at the former Redskins signal-caller.

Hahaha. RG3 hooping in the Viagra League. Hahaha. https://t.co/twV3S4y5NK — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) September 14, 2017

Griffin probably will be the first one to tell you: life comes at you fast.

