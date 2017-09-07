Martellus Bennett Posts Emotional Note To Michael Bennett After Las Vegas Arrest

Michael Bennett went through a traumatic experience after the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Jr. superfight on Aug. 26, as the Seattle Seahawks defensive end claims he was the victim of excessive force when the police in Las Vegas unjustly arrested him after the fight concluded.

Bennett detailed the incident in a lengthy note that he posted to Instagram on Wednesday. And his brother, Martellus Bennett, responded with an emotional post of his own, sharing how proud he is of his brother and the fear he felt when Michael called him following the alleged incident.

The Bennett brothers clearly share a powerful bond.

Colin Kaepernick, who knelt for the national anthem during the 2016 NFL season, also voiced his support for Michael Bennett after the star defensive end posted the note.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images