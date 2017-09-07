Martellus Bennett Posts Emotional Note To Michael Bennett After Las Vegas Arrest

Michael Bennett went through a traumatic experience after the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Jr. superfight on Aug. 26, as the Seattle Seahawks defensive end claims he was the victim of excessive force when the police in Las Vegas unjustly arrested him after the fight concluded.
Bennett detailed the incident in a lengthy note that he posted to Instagram on Wednesday. And his brother, Martellus Bennett, responded with an emotional post of his own, sharing how proud he is of his brother and the fear he felt when Michael called him following the alleged incident.
Via @mosesbread72 the call that night was a scary one. The emotion and the thought of almost losing you because of the way you look left me in one of the saddest places ever. I could hear the fear in your voice, the tears in your eyes as well your sprinting heart beat. I can't imagine how the people who lost their loved ones felt when they got the call. A lot of people feel like it couldn't happen to them because of status, neighborhood ("tghat only happens in the hood") or whatever, but it all honesty YOU could be next. I COULD BE NEXT. YOUR SON, DAUGHTER, BROTHER, FATHER, GRANDPA, SISTER, COUSIN could be next. I'm sad that you have to share this type of experience with the world but at the same time I'm happy that it happened to you and you lived to talk about it because we all know you're going to talk about it. Lol. The conversation is growing and I'm glad your voice is one of the ones being heard. You are as real as they come, well at least how they used to come. I encourage you to Continue telling your story and the stories of those that came before. I love you very much @mosesbread72 to me you're much more than a nigger.
The Bennett brothers clearly share a powerful bond.
Colin Kaepernick, who knelt for the national anthem during the 2016 NFL season, also voiced his support for Michael Bennett after the star defensive end posted the note.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP