Michael Jordan Supports NBA Players In Fight With Donald Trump

Has Michael Jordan just dipped his toe into the political arena?

The NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner commented Sunday on the debate over professional athletes’ right to protest. Jordan largely has avoided taking stands on public issues during his decades in the limelight but he now indicates his support for NBA players speaking their minds.

“One of the fundamental rights this country is founded on was freedom of speech, and we have a long tradition of nonviolent, peaceful protest,” Jordan said in a statement, according to The Charlotte Observer. “Those who exercise the right to peacefully express themselves should not be demonized or ostracized.

“At a time of increasing divisiveness and hate in this country, we should be looking for ways to work together and support each other and not create more division.

“I support commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA, its players and all those who wish to exercise their right to free speech.”

The Golden State Warriors were trying to decide whether to visit the White House — as is the custom for NBA champions — this season when Trump announced on Twitter he’d rescind their invitation because superstar guard Stephen Curry told the media he’d vote against the team’s visit.

Trump on Friday night criticized athletes and teams who allow them to protest during the “The Star-Spangled Banner.” In response, some teams sat out and more than 130 NFL players knelt, locked arms or raised fists Sunday during the playing of the national anthem prior to games in what some describe as a historic meeting of sports and politics.

And Jordan, now 54, decided against sitting out this contest.

