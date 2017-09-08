Mike Gillislee Continues Impressive Patriots Debut With Third Touchdown

As far as debuts go, you can’t do much better than Mike Gillislee’s performance Thursday night for the New England Patriots.

The running back has scored not one, not two but three rushing touchdowns less than three quarters into his Patriots career.

The third of those TD’s came on a 1-yard rush with 5:01 remaining in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

The rush allowed New England to retake the lead after Kansas City went ahead on Tyreek Hill’s electrifying touchdown catch.

And Gillislee already is in impressive company when it comes to recent Patriots.

Mike Gillislee and Rob Gronkowski (2015) are the only players in Patriots history with 3 TD in a season opener. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 8, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images