Dont’a Hightower Injury: Patriots Star Exits Game Vs. Chiefs With Knee Issue

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots received a major injury scare in Thursday night’s regular-season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the third quarter, Chiefs offensive lineman Mitch Morse fell directly onto the knee of Dont’a Hightower.

Hightower walked off slowly but without an obvious limp. Went straight into the medical tent. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 8, 2017

The Patriots linebacker remained on the ground for a brief moment before walking off the field under his own power. Hightower was then reviewed in the medical tent before returning to the sideline, where he began riding a stationary bike.

New England has ruled Hightower questionable to return to the game.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images