NASCAR Cup Playoffs: Martin Truex Jr. Gets Slimed After Chicagoland Win

After winning Sunday’s Tales of the Turtles 400, NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. wasn’t doused in beer, champagne, or any sort of carbonated beverage.

Instead, the Furniture Row Racing driver stood in victory lane at Chicagoland Speedway and got drenched in pure, Nickelodeon-grade slime for the second consecutive year.

Sunday’s Nickelodeon-themed race marked the first race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. And Truex, who won the regular season points title, finished 7.179 seconds ahead of Chase Elliott to earn his fifth victory of the season. Fellow playoff competitors Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five.

Watch the New Jersey native get covered in the green goo in the video below:

With the win, Truex and the No. 78 Toyota team automatically advance into the Round of 12, which is the next stage of the playoffs.

Truex will continue his quest for the Cup championship next Sunday in the ISM Connect 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.