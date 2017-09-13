NASCAR Rumors: Matt Kenseth Not Filling Danica Patrick’s Seat At SHR

With Danica Patrick set to leave after this season, Stewart-Haas Racing soon will have an open seat. But don’t expect Matt Kenseth to step inside the No. 10 Ford in 2018.

Kenseth, who Erik Jones soon will replace at Joe Gibbs Racing, still is without a future NASCAR ride. And although the veteran driver might seem like a perfect candidate to join to SHR, the 45-year-old flat-out squashed those rumors when speaking to Motorsport.com’s Lee Spencer on Wednesday.

"No, it's not me," @mattkenseth says re the new driver for the @StewartHaasRcng No. 10 ride #Nascar — Lee Spencer (@CandiceSpencer) September 13, 2017

So who’s it going to be, then?

Richard Petty Motorsports driver Aric Almirola has been linked to the No. 10 for weeks. And given that Smithfield, Almirola’s sponsor, just left RPM for SHR, an official announcement could be just around the corner.

But considering just how unpredictable NASCAR’s silly season has been, NASCAR fans should expect the unexpected.

Thumbnail photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports Images