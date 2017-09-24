NFL Injury Report: Week 3 Injury Updates For Notable Fantasy Football Stars

10:50 a.m.: We have our first significant injury of the day from Ravens-Jaguars:
10:43 a.m.: Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard has a pretty significant injury but is expected to play, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
9:37 a.m.: Bad news for Washington Redskins fans, as Robert Kelley isn’t expected to play and Jordan Reed also could sit, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
9:35 a.m.: Among those players battling injuries who are expected to play Sunday: Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, Packers receiver Jordy Nelson, Tennesee Titans running back DeMarco Murray and Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
9:29 a.m.: Ravens running back Terrance West is active for Sunday morning’s game against the Jaguars. Here are the inactives for both clubs.
9:25 a.m. ET: There’s a whole lot of NFL football happening Sunday, which means, as usual, there are plenty of injuries to monitor.
The league’s Week 3 Sunday slate kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with a Baltimore Ravens-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup at Wembley Stadium in London and continues well into the evening. As the morning progresses, we’ll be checking on injuries to several star players, including Green Bay Packers wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb and Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed.
Keep it here for up-to-the-minute pregame injury updates, followed by any notable in-game injury news throughout the day.
