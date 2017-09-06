NFL Rumors: Dolphins-Bucs Game Postponed Due To Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma is barrelling toward the southern coast of Florida, and it’s about to wreak havoc on the NFL schedule, too.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday, citing a source, that Sunday’s Week 1 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins, to be played in Miami, has been postponed.

The two teams, who coincidentally share a bye week, will now play in Week 11 in Miami.

Obviously, football takes a back seat to real life when a potentially disastrous storm is headed for Florida. That being said, from a football standpoint, this is a tough break for both teams, especially the Dolphins. Miami’s Week 11 bye was to come after a “Monday Night Football” game at Carolina. Instead, they’ll now play the Bucs on a short week in Week 11, before traveling to New England to take on the Patriots the following week.

