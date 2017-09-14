NHL Rumors: Matt Duchene, Avalanche ‘Committed To Trade’ As Camp Opens

Colorado Avalanche star Matt Duchene showed up to the start of the team’s training camp Thursday, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be there very long.

Trade rumors have swirled around the top-six center for many months, and TSN’s Darren Dreger provided an update on the situation Thursday.

Duchene update: Plan is to attend camp, but sources say both sides remain committed to trade as best case and will continue to work on it. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 14, 2017

Duchene, who can play center or left wing, tallied 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) last season — his lowest single-season scoring total since 2012. Still, he’s shown flashes of being a very productive player throughout his eight pro seasons, and he’s still just 26 years old.

The former third overall draft pick has two more years remaining on his contract, one that carries a $6 million salary cap hit.

