Parents Of Eagles Kicker Jake Elliot React Joyfully To His Winning Field Goal

Jake Elliot probably provided his parents with the proudest moment in their football lives Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles rookie kicker converted the winning field goal in his team’s 27-24 win over the New York Giants in Week 3. Elliot’s parents watched the game at Lincoln Financial Field, and at least one camera was trained on them as their son booted Philadelphia to victory from 61 yards out. After the game, the Eagles shared video of the Elliots’ emotional reaction to their shining moment.

Few casual NFL fans knew of Elliot coming into Sunday. After all, the Cincinnati Bengals selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft and cut him earlier this month. Philadelphia signed him off Cincinnati’s practice squad and thrust him into the heat of competition Week 1 when Caleb Sturgis suffered an injury.

Having hit the winning field goal against the Eagles’ NFC East rivals and been carried off the field on teammates’ shoulders, Elliot will be one of Philadelphia’s most popular people this week, and his parents have every right to be overcome with joy about it.

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/Northjersey.com/USA Today Network