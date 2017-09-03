Patriots Nearly Lost Key Contributor To Injury In Super Bowl Practice

The New England Patriots endured an injury scare on the practice field in the lead-up to Super Bowl LI. But it didn’t involve a player.

“Do Your Job Part 2,” which premiered Sunday night on NBC, revealed that Ernie Adams, the Patriots’ enigmatic football research director, took a tumble and suffered a gash on his head while the team practiced kickoffs in preparation for its matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

“We’ve all been knocked down out there one way or another,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said in an interview for the documentary, “but that was unexpected and a little bit scary there.”

Previously unshared video footage showed members of the training staff helping Adams off the field, a large towel pressed to his head. But the longtime Patriots staffer, who became a cult hero among Pats fans after the original “Do Your Job” was released in 2015, didn’t stay off the field for long.

“I just (got) a few stitches, and that was it,” Adams said.

Special teams coach Joe Judge described the scene in a speech at the Patriots’ post-Super Bowl coaches dinner, which was included in the film.

“Later in practice, I look over and Ernie’s walking out with his head wrapped up like a fortune teller,” Judge said. “And he’s got his hat on top, and he’s just marching. And the whole team is like, “That’s it. Ernie’s out here to do his job. We’re rolling. Let’s go. It’s work time.’ ”

“You’re not keeping Ernie out of the Super Bowl, I’ll tell you that,” Belichick added.

Adams began working for the Patriots in 1975 and has held his current position with the team since Belichick arrived in Foxboro in 2000. He advises Belichick on in-game decisions regarding challenges and two-point conversions and also assists with scouting and game-planning.

“You can watch film, but when (the opposing team is) warming up right at midfield, there’s nothing like being able to go stand right behind them,” Adams said in the film. “If you keep your eyes open, every now and then you see something that might be worthwhile.”

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images