Female QB Holly Neher Throws 45-Yard Touchdown Pass To Open High School Career

Thursday night was a big one for Holly Neher, as she took the field for the Hollywood Hills High School Spartans and entered the history books.

The junior signal-caller became the first female quarterback to throw a touchdown pass in a Florida varsity tackle football game, according to USA TODAY. And she did so on the first pass of her career when she spun a 45-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Alex Shelton.

Take a look.

Neher finished the game 2-for-4 for 66 yards and a touchdown in her varsity debut, but Hollywood Hills fell 21-7.

While Neher hasn’t been named the starter for the Spartans’ second game of the season, she certainly is hopeful.

“The coach saw what happened, and I’ll let the coach make the decision,” Neher said, per the Sun-Sentinel.

We certainly think she should get the nod for Week 2.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter