Patriots Practice Report: Still No Sign Of Rex Burkhead As Panthers Game Nears

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rex Burkhead appears likely to miss his second consecutive game for the New England Patriots.

Burkhead missed his fifth straight practice Thursday, remaining sidelined with the rib injury that knocked out of New England’s Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints. The injury forced the running back to miss this past Sunday’s victory over the Houston Texans.

Every other Patriots player was present for practice, including several who are recovering from injuries of their own. Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle/concussion), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee), cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and special teamer Matthew Slater (hamstring) all were held out of the Texans game but have participated in both practices this week.

Running back Dion Lewis could see an uptick in usage if Burkhead cannot play in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. That’s no guarantee, though, as he played just 12 offensive snaps against Houston with Burkhead sidelined.

