FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson was happy to see fellow 2021 draftee Christian Barmore receive a well-deserved extension from the New England Patriots. And now the Patriots star running back is hoping a similar commitment awaits him.

Stevenson, a fourth-round pick in 2021, is set to enter his final season under contract. He said he would appreciate the opportunity to stay in New England, especially since the organization retained a handful of its own players this offseason.

“I love Boston,” Stevenson said at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. “I love the Patriots. I love the organization. I would love to be here for a countless amount of years.”

Stevenson indicated his camp had not been in lengthy conversations with the organization. But with the 2024 NFL Draft now in the rearview, Stevenson is thinking those conversations could ramp up.

Stevenson is coming off an injury-shortened season in 2023. He was limited to 619 yards and four touchdowns (4.0 yards per carry) in 12 games during the 2023 season. But Stevenson’s production during his sophomore season in 2022 — 1,461 yards of total offense, 1,040 yards rushing — portrayed a player worthy of an extension, even in a depreciating running back market.

Stevenson will have the opportunity to further prove that when he takes the field this offseason, doing so with new players, new coaches and a new scheme he’s excited about.