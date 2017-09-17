Patriots Vs. Saints Live: Updates, Analysis From Week 2 Matchup In New Orleans

11:26 a.m.: The following Patriots players will be inactive today:

Wide receiver Danny Amendola

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower

Special teamer Matthew Slater

Special teamer Nate Ebner

Defensive tackle Vincent Valentine

Offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle

Offensive tackle Cole Croston

The Saints’ inactive list includes both of their starting offensive tackles (Terron Armstead and Zach Strief) and former Patriots receiver Austin Carr.

11:26 a.m.: As the Patriots and Saints warm up down on the field, Brandin Cooks has spent some time chatting with his former Saints teammates.

Brandin Cooks catching up with former teammates #NEvsNO pic.twitter.com/1I5SGhDq5N — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 17, 2017

Another familiar face to Patriots fans is warming up in Saints gear. That would be wide receiver Austin Carr, who impressed for New England this preseason before being claimed by New Orleans following final cuts.

11 a.m. ET: The New England Patriots will look to get back on track today as they visit the New Orleans Saints for the first time since 2009.

The Patriots and Saints both dropped their season openers last week, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings, respectively.

This game will be a homecoming of sorts for Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who played his first three pro seasons with the Saints before being traded to New England earlier this year.

Cooks headlines an injury-riddled Patriots receiving corps that will be without Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, Malcolm Mitchell and Matthew Slater. New England enters today with just three healthy wideouts (Cooks, Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett) after declining to add another player earlier in the week.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower and defensive tackle Vincent Valentine, both of whom are dealing with knee injuries, also did not make the trip.

Tight end Jacob Hollister, who was inactive in Week 1, is expected to make his NFL debut today, per a report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini. Hollister is third on the depth chart behind Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen.

Kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 1 p.m. ET. Stay tuned in the meantime for pregame updates and analysis.

