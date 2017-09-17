Tom Brady Just Posted The Best First Quarter Of His Career Vs. Saints

Many expected Tom Brady to have a bounce-back game against the New Orleans Saints. As usual, though, TB12 managed to raise the already-high bar.

The New England Patriots quarterback absolutely shredded the Saints’ secondary in the first quarter Sunday Mercedes-Benz Superdome, posting a stat line through the first 15 minutes that would be very solid for an entire game to help his club jump out to a 20-3 lead.

Tom Brady in the first quarter: 11 of 15, 177 yards, three touchdowns, zero INTs, 151.9 passer rating. #decent. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 17, 2017

But wait until you get a load of this: Brady’s first-quarter effort was the first time ever he’s tossed three touchdowns in the first quarter of an NFL game.

Tom Brady has thrown 3 TD in the first quarter for the first time in his career (273 games, including playoffs) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 17, 2017

That’s pretty remarkable for a guy in his 18th season who has all kinds of records, and once completed 92.9 percent of his passes in a single game. And that’s not all: Brady’s three TD passes helped the Patriots score the most first-quarter points in game during the Brady era.

20 points in the first quarter most for a Tom Brady start. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 17, 2017

In short: This was Brady’s best first quarter of his entire career. He dropped a dime to running back Rex Burkhead for his first TD pass of the season, hit tight end Rob Gronkowski for a highlight-reel, 53-yard score just over two minutes later, then found wide receiver Chris Hogan for a 13-yard strike with 16 seconds left in the first quarter.

Check out all three of Brady’s first quarter TD passes below.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images