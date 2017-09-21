Rams Vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

“Thursday Night Football” returns with a Week 3 NFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Rams are 1-1, and optimism is high after two good performances and improved play from quarterback and former No. 1 overall draft pick Jared Goff. The 49ers, as expected, are 0-2, but they did play the Seattle Seahawks tough in a 12-9 loss in Week 2.

Here’s how to watch Rams vs. 49ers online.

When: Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images