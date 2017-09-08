Ravens Vs. Bengals: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 1 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Baltimore Ravens-Cincinnati Bengals Week 1 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

Baltimore Ravens at (-3) Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Mike: Bengals. Vegas basically is telling us these teams are evenly matched if not for home field. I’m not so sure. The Ravens are kind of already in disarray, thanks in large part to injuries.

Ricky: Ravens. The Bengals lost a pair of really good offensive linemen in tackle Andrew Whitworth and guard Kevin Zeitler just one year after losing a pair of talented receivers in Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu. That’s not ideal, especially against the Ravens, who despite their offensive flaws still have a good defense under the guidance of Dean Pees.

Andre: Bengals. Joe Flacco’s health is a concern and the Ravens lost a ton of players this summer due to injury, suspension or retirement.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images