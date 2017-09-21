Red Sox Clinch 2017 MLB Postseason Berth After Indians Beat Angels

The Boston Red Sox will be playing playoff baseball for the second straight year after clinching a 2017 MLB postseason berth early Thursday morning as a result of the Cleveland Indians defeating the Los Angeles Angels.

The Sox have secured at least one of the two wild-card berths in the American League. However, they have a three-game lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East division with about two weeks left in the regular season. Winning the division is the main goal for the Red Sox right now.

Boston now has reached the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since they clinched three straight years from 2007 through 2009. The Red Sox were eliminated by the Cleveland Indians in the AL Division Series last season.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images