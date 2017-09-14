Red Sox Vs. A’s Lineup: Drew Pomeranz Looks To Turn Tide Vs. Former Team

Drew Pomeranz has been consistently good for the Boston Red Sox this season, and the left-hander will get a chance to flex those muscles against his former team.

Pomeranz played for the Oakland Athletics in 2014 and 2015, and he’ll be on the mound at Fenway Park on Thursday for Boston’s series finale against the A’s. The Red Sox will be looking to bounce back from a 7-3 loss Wednesday night, while Pomeranz has the opportunity to reset after a few shaky starts. Boston earned a 9-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the 28-year-old’s last outing on Sept. 8, but Pomeranz’s walks issues continued, and he also hit two batters. Luckily for him, the A’s are collectively batting .246 on the season.

As for the rest of the lineup, manager John Farrell’s only move was benching designated hitter/first baseman Hanley Ramirez. Dustin Pedroia will bat out of the No. 2 hole as the Red Sox’s DH, while Brock Holt will take over at second base and bat eighth.

Here are both teams’ lineups for Thursday’s matinee.

RED SOX (82-63)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Dustin Pedroia, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Rafael Devers, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (15-5, 3.35 ERA)

ATHLETICS (64-81)

Marcus Semien, SS

Chad Pinder, RF

Jed Lowrie, 2B

Ryon Healy, DH

Matt Olson, 1B

Matt Chapman, 3B

Renato Nunez, LF

Mark Canha, CF

Josh Phegley, C

Daniel Gossett, RHP (4-8, 5.02 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images