Two Former ‘Last Chance U’ Stars Charged With Murder In July Stabbing

Camion Patrick and Isaiah Wright both played prominent roles in Netflix’s popular “Last Chance U” docuseries. Now, they’re being charged with murder.
Patrick and Wright, brothers from East Tennessee who recently played football at East Mississippi Community College, were arrested and charged with criminal homicide Wednesday in connection to the fatal stabbing of Caleb Thomas Radford on July 25 in Nashville, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.
Patrick, a 22-year-old who transferred from East Mississippi to the University of Indiana in 2015, was taken into custody by university police, while Wright, who transferred to West Georgia University in February but left the school before the 2017 began, was arrested by police in Harriman, Tenn.
The brothers are among four men charged in connection with Radford’s death. The 18-year-old was found lying on a street in Louisville, Tenn., on July 25 with multiple stab wounds.
Patrick showed promise at Indiana and appeared in 10 games for the Hoosiers in 2016, recording 164 total yards from scrimmage and scoring two touchdowns as a running back and wide receiver. Injuries prevented him from reaching his full on-field potential, however, and he was granted a medical hardship waiver this July that ended his collegiate career.
Wright spent the 2016 season at EMCC but clashed with head coach Buddy Stephens, whose disagreements with the running back were documented on “Last Chance U.” Wright now is in custody at Roane County Jail in Tennessee, while Patrick is being held in Bloomington, Ind.
Thumbnail photo via Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports Images
