Red Sox’s 19-Inning Win Vs. Blue Jays Felt Like More Than One Victory

The Boston Red Sox got a monumental win Tuesday night when they outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 in 19 innings at Fenway Park.

The Sox finally sent the Fenway Faithful home happy when Hanley Ramirez drove in Mookie Betts with a walk-off RBI single to center field, ending a long, frustrating night on a high note.

With the win, Boston also picked up a game on the rival New York Yankees in the American League East standings, and manager John Farrell said after the game that the win felt like more than one victory.

To hear more from Farrell, check out the ‘Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images