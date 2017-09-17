Redskins Vs. Rams: Odds, Picks, Analysis For NFL Week 2 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Washington Redskins-Los Angeles Rams Week 2 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

Washington Redskins at (-2.5) Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET

Mike: Rams. The Rams registered four sacks last week against the Colts, and now they get Aaron Donald back? Good luck to a Washington offense that’s looked stagnant since the preseason started and had trouble keeping Kirk Cousins (four sacks) upright last week at home against Philadelphia.

Ricky: Rams. The Rams started growing on me as the regular season neared, and all they did in Week 1 was boost my confidence in them. The Redskins, meanwhile, have some things to work out on offense, where Cousins simply isn’t on the same page with his new-look supporting cast.

Andre: Rams. Sure, it was against the Colts, but Jared Goff proved he has moved on from his rookie growing pains. The Redskins had the second-most yards per play last season, but it appears Cousins will need some time acclimating to life without Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images