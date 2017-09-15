Reigning Champion Nico Rosberg Returns To F1 As Robert Kubica’s Manager

It’s been less than a year since Nico Rosberg’s abrupt exit from Formula One, and the German already is making a comeback — though not as a driver.

Robert Kubica announced Friday that Rosberg will join his management team as he attempts to return to the sport, according to Motorsport.com.

Kubica hasn’t competed in F1 since 2010, when he suffered a near-fatal crash during a rally. Throughout this season, however, the Polish driver has tested with Renault Sport F1 Team twice, including once in a 2017-spec car after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“It’s fantastic to be working on this with Nico,” Kubica told Motorsport.com “We know each other since we were kids and he is, and will be, a great asset in my F1 comeback.”

Renault used the tests to determine whether Kubica, given that right arm was partially severed in his crash, had any limitations while piloting a Grand Prix car. It claimed his drive in Hungary was inconclusive, and has since secured Carlos Sainz Jr. for the 2018 season, leaving no room for the 32-year-old.

Despite the lack of available seats in 2018, Rosberg, who retired days after claiming the 2016 world championship, seemingly is confident Kubica will be back on the grid in the future.

“Robert and Lewis (Hamilton) are the fastest I ever raced against,” Rosberg said. “Therefore, I am thrilled to join forces with Robert on his journey back to racing in Formula One.”

Kubica’s manager, Alessandro Alunni Bravi, reportedly confirmed at the Italian Grand Prix that, although Renault wasn’t satisfied after the Hungary test, the outing piqued other teams’ interest.

