Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola Both ‘Good To Go’ For Patriots Vs. Texans

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots should have two of their top offensive weapons back in the fold Sunday when they take on the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola and tight end Rob Gronkowski both declared themselves “good to go” for the Week 3 matchup while speaking with reporters after Friday’s practice.

“I feel really good,” said Amendola, who suffered a concussion and a knee injury during the Patriots’ season opener and sat out last Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints as a result. “I had a strong week. We were flying around out there in our (receiver) group, and we’re excited to get out there.”

Gronkowski, who left the Saints game early with a groin injury, offered a similar self-review.

“Am I good to go? Yeah, I’m good to go,” said Gronkowski, who participated in two of the Patriots’ three practices this week. “I’m ready.”

Both players were in the midst of strong performances when they went down. Amendola caught six passes for 100 yards in Week 1 before suffering a concussion on a punt return, and Gronkowski torched the Saints’ defense for 116 yards and a touchdown on six catches before leaving the game late in the third quarter.

The Patriots likely will be without Rex Burkhead on Sunday, as the running back did not practice this week after injuring his ribs in New Orleans. Burkhead amassed 44 all-purpose yards on six touches and scored one touchdown in the Patriots’ 36-20 win over the Saints.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images