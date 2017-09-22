Sports Illustrated Names Tom Brady Best 6-Foot-4 Athlete On Planet Earth

Most people have come around on the notion that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in the NFL.

But the New England Patriots QB apparently sets the standard in another, slightly random category: 6-foot-4 athletes.

Sports Illustrated on Friday published a piece ranking today’s best athletes at every height — that is, from 4-foot-8 to 7-foot-3. And while SI apparently considering naming Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw the best six-foot-4 athlete, it ultimate gave the nod to Brady.

The best player at every height, from little Gabby Douglas (4-foot-8) to big Kristaps Porzingis (7-foot-3): https://t.co/4Wv1U0UWij pic.twitter.com/O5eiPjZtpv — SI Vault (@si_vault) September 22, 2017

The five-time Super Bowl champion wasn’t the only New England-based athlete to make the list, though, as Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale took home honors for best 6-foot-6 athlete, with Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski named as an honorable mention. Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (5-foot-10) and Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts (5-foot-9) also received honorable mentions.

Now, the credibility of this list deserves to be questioned, at least somewhat.

Because you’d think that SI would name Aly Raisman — an Olympic gold medalist — the best 5-foot-2 athlete, right? Nope. That honor goes to Victor Espinoza, who rides a horse.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images