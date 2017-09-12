Stefon Diggs Would Rather Vicious Head Shot Than Low Hit ‘Any Day Of The Week’

With all the research that’s been done on head injuries in the NFL recently, you would think players would be more concerned about protecting their brains. But that’s not always the case.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs had one heck of a game Monday, catching seven passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns in his team’s 29-19 win over the New Orleans Saints. However, Diggs also was on the receiving end of a brutal illegal hit by Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro.

Saints S Kenny Vaccaro just got a flag thrown for this hit. Absolutely leveled Stefon Diggs. pic.twitter.com/L5Fh5Tqriv — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) September 12, 2017

It would have been understandable if Diggs was mad about the play, but it turned out Tuesday that the 23-year-old was just happy Vaccaro didn’t go low.

“I’ll take a head shot any day of the week,” Diggs said on “PFT Live,” via Larry Brown Sports. “Legs are very delicate — injuries happen.

“I didn’t see it all the way, I don’t know what happened as far as he led with his helmet or anything like that, but I just call it football. I’m on to the next play.”

It’s an unfortunate opinion, but it’s not unique and makes perfect sense on the surface. A torn ligament in your knee can end your season in an instant, but head injuries usually are slower to seriously affect your brain. But perhaps those feelings will change as more research comes out, as one study this summer already found chronic traumatic encephalopathy to be a factor in the deaths of many NFL players.

