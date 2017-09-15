Titans Vs. Jaguars: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 2 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Tennessee Titans-Jacksonville Jaguars Week 2 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

(-2.5) Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Mike: Titans. There aren’t many NFL quarterbacks — not even Blake Bortles — who could screw up what the Jags did last week. They took full advantage of Houston’s four turnovers (scoring on two of those) and put Bortles in a position where he didn’t really have to do anything. Should be a different story against the Titans, who will take care of the football.

Ricky: Titans. It’s quite possible the Jags’ defense is for real given the talent that Jacksonville has on that side of the ball. That said, the Titans are only going to get better as the season progresses and Marcus Mariota builds a stronger rapport with his new weapons. This small spread seems like an overreaction to Tennessee’s Week 1 loss, which, let’s face it, came against a very good Oakland Raiders team.

Andre: Titans. I believe in the Jaguars’ defense, but they’re not going to record 10 sacks like they did last week against the Titans’ elite offensive line. And despite the Jags’ big win last week, they still have Bortles, who was pretty terrible last week (11 of 21 with a short touchdown pass), under center. The mistakes eventually will come, and the Titans’ offensive line will help neutralize Jacksonville’s pass rush, helping both Mariota and the Titans’ running game thrive.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images