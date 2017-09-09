USC Vs. Stanford Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

College football fans are in for a treat when USC and Stanford square off in an early Pac 12 showdown on Saturday night.
Stanford dominated Rice in their season opener, while USC struggled but ultimate defeated Western Michigan last weekend. Many college football pundits have labeled USC as overrated, and the Trojans have a tremendous opportunity to silence those critics with a victory over the Cardinal.
Here’s how to watch USC vs. Stanford online.
When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports
