Watch Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Obliterate Home Run Vs. Yankees

Andrew Benintendi only is 23 years old, but the Boston Red Sox outfielder isn’t fazed by the bright lights of Yankee Stadium.

Benintendi has had great success in the Bronx this season, and that trend continued in the Red Sox’s game against the New York Yankees on Friday night.

With Boston leading New York 2-1 in the fifth inning, Benintendi provided a little insurance when he absolutely clobbered a solo shot deep into the right-field bleachers.

Andrew Benintendi with a solo HR to RF as he continues his best David Ortiz impression against the Yankees pic.twitter.com/MMtMJtt3sK — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) September 2, 2017

The long ball was Benintendi’s 19th of 2017 and fifth in New York this season.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images