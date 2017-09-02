Watch Eduardo Nunez Give Red Sox Lead With Go-Ahead Homer Vs. Yankees

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia ripped into Eduardo Nunez and the Boston Red Sox for bunting in the teams’ matchup Thursday night.

Following Sabathia’s outburst, Nunez said he would not change his game and preached the importance of bunting. But the veteran infielder sure wasn’t playing small ball early in Friday’s contest.

With the Red Sox down 1-0 in the third inning, Nunez launched a go-ahead, two-run home run over the left field fence in Yankee Stadium.

No bunting allowed as Eduardo Nunez hits a 2-run HR to give the Red Sox a 2-1 lead pic.twitter.com/NYxbC76Fdv — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) September 1, 2017

We have a feeling Sabathia rather would have seen Nunez lay one down than put one in the seats.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images