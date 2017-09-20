Amir Johnson Roasts Isaiah Thomas In Hilarious Instagram Exchange

Amir Johnson fully is embracing his new team, but his former Boston Celtics teammate thinks the big man should pump the brakes.

Johnson, who joined the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency this offseason, took to Instagram on Saturday to get 76ers fans hyped for the upcoming season, using a #TrustTheProcess caption. Thomas, who played with Johnson for two seasons in Boston, had some choice words for his former teammate, with whom he’s traded barbs on social media in the past.

But Johnson made sure to stand up for himself and the 76ers, and did so at the expense of Thomas. Check out their hilarious exchange in the photo below.

Amir Johnson hits Isaiah Thomas with the burn. 🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/n2XEPtEp4T — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) September 17, 2017

While the 76ers still are a ways away from being a legitimate NBA title contender, Johnson’s claim certainly holds some weight. Thomas has a solid chance to win a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, but the Cavs’ future chances could be diminished if LeBron James opts to leave “The Land” next summer. Thomas also will be a free agent after the upcoming season, and it’s anyone’s guess where he will end up.

Philadelphia, on the other hand, is on a fast track to becoming one of the better teams in the league. The team has a slew of promising young talent, including Dario Saric, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Markelle Fultz.

The 76ers haven’t been taken very seriously in the NBA over the past few seasons, but “The Process” actually appears to be working.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images