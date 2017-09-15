Watch Texans QB Deshaun Watson’s Fantastic 49-Yard TD Run Vs. Bengals

Thursday night’s matchup between the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals was tied 3-3 with just over a minute left in the first half. A little excitement was sorely needed.

Enter: Deshaun Watson.

The Texans rookie quarterback, making his first career NFL start, scored his first rushing touchdown on an impressive 49-yard run to give Houston a 10-3 lead.

Deshaun Watson sets record for longest rushing TD by a #Texans QB (48 yards) — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) September 15, 2017

Watson made a ton of plays with his legs during a fantastic collegiate career at Clemson. Here’s another look at Thursday’s score:

Two plays before Watson’s touchdown, he was sacked on a huge hit by Geno Atkins.

Houston took a 10-6 lead into halftime.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images