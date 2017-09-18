Wayne Rooney’s Drunk-Driving Penalty Might Teach Him Valuable Lesson

Wayne Rooney’s punishment has fit his crime.

The English soccer superstar pleaded guilty to a drunk-driving charge Monday, according to The BBC. The charge stems from his Sept. 1 arrest when police stopped him driving a Volkswagen Beetle and determined he was three-times the legal limit of intoxication.

The Stockport, England, Magistrates court came down hard on Rooney, according to The Guardian’s Daniel Taylor.

Wayne Rooney has been given a two-year driving ban, a 12-month community order and 100 hours of unpaid work — Daniel Taylor (@DTguardian) September 18, 2017

The court also fined Rooney £170 ($230).

Everton, Rooney’s club, might fine him two weeks’ salary, which would amount to around £300,000 ($406,000), according to The BBC.

Rooney, 31, issued a statement Monday on his website in which he apologized for his drunk-driving offence.

“Following today’s court hearing I want publicly to apologize for my unforgivable lack of judgement in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong.

“I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologize to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career.

“Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service.”

Rooney’s long march back into the good graces of motorists everywhere now begins.

