Astros’ A.J. Hinch Denies Report Of Bar Fight With Dodgers Fan After Game 1

A.J. Hinch doesn’t have time for false reports.

The Houston Astros manager reportedly was involved in an altercation at a bar following Tuesday’s Game 1 of the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but Hinch says the TMZ report absolutely is not true.

A.J. Hinch on TMZ report: "There was no altercation. It's a shame I get asked about fabrications and nonsense." — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) October 26, 2017

Joel Sherman of the New York Post added some additional information on the reported incident.

1/Person who spoke to Hinch about TMZ report of bar altercation in LA after G1 said: No altercation. Rude people at bar cursing and being — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 26, 2017

2/disrespectful to women in #Astros party Astros security called cops because there were also threats After screamers were removed from bar — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 26, 2017

The Astros dropped Game 1, but responded by winning an instant classic in Game 2, thanks to George Springer’s two-run home run in the 11th inning.

No police report was filed so it would appear that if any incident took place, it was minor.

The Astros and Dodgers will play Game 3 in Houston on Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images