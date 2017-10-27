Astros’ A.J. Hinch Denies Report Of Bar Fight With Dodgers Fan After Game 1

A.J. Hinch doesn’t have time for false reports.
The Houston Astros manager reportedly was involved in an altercation at a bar following Tuesday’s Game 1 of the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but Hinch says the TMZ report absolutely is not true.
Joel Sherman of the New York Post added some additional information on the reported incident.
The Astros dropped Game 1, but responded by winning an instant classic in Game 2, thanks to George Springer’s two-run home run in the 11th inning.
No police report was filed so it would appear that if any incident took place, it was minor.
The Astros and Dodgers will play Game 3 in Houston on Friday.
