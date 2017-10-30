Carlos Correa Blacked Out With Excitement Celebrating Astros’ Game 5 Win

The Houston Astros’ dugout went nuts Sunday night after Alex Bregman ended Game 5 of the World Series with a walk-off hit. And perhaps no one celebrated harder than Astros shortstop Carlos Correa.

Correa sprinted toward home plate and waved his arm like a windmill as Derek Fisher scored to give Houston a 13-12 win in 10 innings at Minute Maid Park. The Astros tweeted a GIF of Correa’s excitement shortly after the victory, which gave Houston a 3-2 series lead, and the 23-year-old had an awesome response.

I can't recall doing that 😂😂😂 https://t.co/qhpOQoIIon — Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) October 30, 2017

Apparently, Correa blacked out with jubilation. And who could blame him?

Game 5 was a five-hour, 17-minute, back-and-forth battle that featured a lot of offense and incredible swings in momentum, making for one of the most entertaining Major League Baseball postseason games in recent memory. And now, the Astros are one win away from their first World Series title in franchise history.

We’d say that’s cause for celebration.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images