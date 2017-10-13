Cubs Owner Told Donald Trump Nationals Would ‘Crumble’ To Them In June

Is Chicago Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts clairvoyant?

The 2016 World Series champions visited Donald Trump in the White House in June and chatted up the president while they showed off the Commissioner’s Trophy. The Cubs were in Washington, D.C., to take on the Nationals, and that’s when Ricketts made the prediction that the teams would face off in the postseason, where Washington would “crumble” to the Cubs.

President Trump hosts the Cubs, talks Nationals, MLB playoffs and makes fun of Chuck Schumer. All in a minute's time. pic.twitter.com/VFWESx82wa — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) June 28, 2017

The Cubs, of course, beat the Nationals on Thursday in Game 5 of the National League Division Series. Pretty spooky stuff for Friday the 13th.

However, we can’t help but point out that it wasn’t exactly a difficult prediction to make. On June 28 when Ricketts made the comment, the Nats had a 9 1/2-game lead for first place in the NL East, while Chicago was just one game back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. The team also has never won a playoff series since moving to Washington, losing in the NLDS three times in its last six seasons before making it four Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images