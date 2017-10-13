Jon Lester’s Champagne-Fueled Interviews After NLDS Game 5 Were Hilarious

The Chicago Cubs were popping bottles after their NLDS-clinching win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

And Jon Lester, the team’s ace left-handed starter, was the life of the party.

Throughout the Cubbies’ celebration at Nationals’ park, reporters repeatedly put a microphone in front of Lester, and the 33-year-old delivered solid gold. Here are some of the highlights:

We are all Jon Lester pic.twitter.com/Tp3E9zo4MT — Steve Lippo (@SteveLippo) October 13, 2017

“You know, it’s not always gonna be peaches and roses, or however the saying goes.”

Close enough, Jon.

Somehow, things kept getting better:

We are all Jon Lester. pic.twitter.com/0FBk6uxaWf — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) October 13, 2017

You wouldn’t know it by watching these videos, but Lester apparently hates champagne.

Lester wants a beer, get's one right in the eye. pic.twitter.com/iI4ffquJw3 — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) October 13, 2017

What a performance.

Whether you root for the Cubs or not, you have to be intrigued by the thought of Lester celebrating with team president Theo Epstein, who stole the show after the 2016 World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images