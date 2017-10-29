Dartmouth Coach Apparently Shatters Window After Harvard Recovers Fumble

You’d think a game between two Ivy League schools would be about the last place you’d see someone punch through a window, right?
Wrong.
During Saturday’s game between Dartmouth and Harvard at Harvard Stadium, a Dartmouth coach reportedly punched through a window in a press box. Why would he do such a thing? Well, apparently he was pretty upset after the Crimson recovered a fumbled punt return. Here’s what we know about the bizarre scene:
And here’s a picture of the window after it was “repaired:”
We can’t imagine how much of a shock this was to the other people in the press box.
More importantly, the shattered glass certainly posed a safety risk to the people in the stands below.
This overly aggressive coach had a pretty rough day overall, as the Big Green went on to lose 25-22.
Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Ted Eytan
