Derrick Henry, Titans Cover Spread Trying To Run Off Clock Vs. Colts

Bettors’ dreams were dashed in the final seconds of “Monday Night Football” for the second time in three weeks.

You might remember in Week 4 when the Kansas City Chiefs ruined plenty of people’s nights by covering the 7 1/2-point spread and surpassing the over when linebacker Justin Houston scored on a fumble recovery with no time remaining on the Washington Redskins’ final play of the night en route to a 29-20 win. Well, the Tennessee Titans crushed more hearts (and wallets) this Monday when running back Derrick Henry broke off for a 72-yard run to score in the final minute against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Titans were up 29-22 and were trying to run off the clock when Henry broke a couple of tackles and took it to the house to seal the 36-22 win. The score allowed Tennessee to cover the 7 1/2-point spread, but at least it didn’t change the over/under this time.

“Monday Night Football” is a division game in Week 7, as Washington will head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. The point spread currently sits at 4 1/2 in favor of the home team, according to OddsShark.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images