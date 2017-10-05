DFS Week 5 Lineup: Best Plays, Value Picks For Daily Fantasy Football

It was only a matter of time before NFL injuries reared their ugly heads.
A host of big names went down in Week 4, from promising rookie running backs to seasoned NFL veterans. But life goes on in the fantasy football world, especially on the daily fantasy front, where there’s still plenty of action to be had despite the league’s first bye week narrowing the player pool a bit.
Here are our best plays and top value picks at every position for Week 5.
QUARTERBACK
Best play: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers. Rodgers has gotten better every week, and that’s bad news for a Dallas Cowboys secondary that’s allowed eight passing touchdowns over its last three games. Expect the Pack to pass early and often in this one with Ty Montgomery either out or limited with his rib injury.
Value pick: Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts. The former Patriots backup actually has been pretty decent for Indy, and his running ability gives him a high floor — especially against a putrid San Francisco 49ers defense traveling to a different time zone for a 1 o’clock contest.
RUNNING BACK
Best play: Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jacksonville Jaguars got absolutely roasted by Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire last week. What makes you think they can stop the NFL’s most dynamic running back on the road? Bell is back as Pittsburgh’s, er, bell-cow back, and should see plenty of work in this one.
Value pick: Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland Browns. A running back by name only, Johnson has led the Browns in targets, receptions and receiving yards over the last two games, making him a great high-floor play in PPR contests. He should rack up the targets against a shaky New York Jets defense that allowed 59 receiving yards and a score to Leonard Fournette last week.
WIDE RECEIVER
Best play: Jordy Nelson, Packers. Feel like breaking the bank on a stack play? Here’s your chance to do it with Rodgers and Nelson, who has snagged four TD passes in his last two games. Even if Davante Adams suits up, Nelson still is the apple of his QB’s eye and should feast against the Cowboys’ vulnerable secondary.
Value pick: Jaron Brown, Arizona Cardinals. Carson Palmer likes to spread it around, but Brown has emerged as his No. 2 target behind Larry Fitzgerald, converting 12 targets last Sunday into eight catches for 105 yards. The Philadelphia Eagles have gotten shredded through the air in consecutive weeks, too.
TIGHT END
Best play: Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles. Ertz has been the most consistent tight end in fantasy football, garnering at least eight targets and five receptions in every game this season. The Cardinals have been stout against tight ends this season, but don’t let that sway you: Carson Wentz should feed his No. 1 target once again Sunday.
Value pick: Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers. With just three targets in his last two games, Henry admittedly is a boom-or-bust play. But considering the Giants have allowed at least one tight end to score in literally every game this season, we’re leaning towards “boom.”
DEFENSE
Best play: Minnesota Vikings. Mitchell Trubisky might be a better option than Mike Glennon — eventually. But there’s a very good chance the rookie QB struggles in his NFL debut against the Vikings’ fearsome defense, which is coming off a six-sack effort against the Detroit Lions.
Value pick: Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore’s putrid showing over the last two weeks has made it a bargain in Week 5. That’s all the more reason to roll with this D against a dysfunctional Oakland Raiders offense led by backup QB EJ Manuel, who has committed 27 turnovers in 29 career games.
Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images
