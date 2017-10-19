DFS Week 7 Lineup: Best Plays, Value Picks For Daily Fantasy Football

The NFL can be wildly unpredictable at times. But the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Just as some new faces pop onto the fantasy football radar entering Week 7, several reliable stars headline the top expected performers for Sunday and Monday’s games.
Here are our top plays and value picks at every position for the Week 7 weekend slate.
QUARTERBACK
Best play: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons. The New England Patriots have allowed 300-plus passing yards in every game this season. Sure, Ryan is off to a slow start, but with Eric Rowe and Stephon Gilmore both questionable in New England’s secondary, the reigning NFL MVP should feast in this Super Bowl rematch.
Value pick: Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been pretty good against the run (12th in yards allowed per game) and awful against the pass (31st). That’s an enticing recipe for Taylor, whose two best games this season have come at home.
RUNNING BACK
Best play: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys. Play Elliott while you still can, folks. The latest court ruling means Elliott can suit up Sunday against the lowly San Francisco 49ers, who have allowed six touchdowns to running backs through six games. Expect a ground-heavy attack and plenty of volume for Zeke.
Value pick: Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts. Mack has been extremely volatile in four games played, but Robert Turbin’s potentially season-ending injury changes the game. The rookie now will relied on more heavily in passing-down situations and should see an uptick in touches against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that ranks 31st against the run.
WIDE RECEIVER
Best play: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers. The matchup isn’t ideal, as the Cincinnati Bengals boast the NFL’s second-best pass defense and likely will be keying on Brown. But matchups really don’t matter for this volume monster, who’s seen 29 targets in his last two games and is a safe bet for another productive week.
Value pick: Taylor Gabriel, Falcons. The Patriots likely will be all over top wideout Julio Jones. That might leave open space for Gabriel, a home run threat who could capitalize on New England’s communication issues with some big-time chunk plays. If Mohamed Sanu can’t go Sunday, Gabriel’s stock rises further.
TIGHT END
Best play: Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots. Zach Ertz is a close second, but Gronkowski proved last week why he’s the No. 1 tight end in fantasy, hauling in two touchdown passes from quarterback Tom Brady. Expect another big day from Gronk in a potential shootout at Gillette Stadium.
Value pick: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers. If you buy the whole “college connection” theory, Kittle has plenty of chemistry with QB C.J. Beathard from their days as teammates at Iowa. The Niners don’t have many other options and likely will be throwing a lot, so Kittle is a solid roll of the dice.
DEFENSE
Best play: Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are riding high after feasting on Brett Hundley last Sunday and get a home matchup against Joe Flacco and the anemic Baltimore Ravens. Sign us up.
Value pick: Los Angeles Rams. Speaking of hot defenses… The Rams jumped all over the Jacksoville Jaguars in Week 6 and face an Arizona Cardinals offense that’s given up the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing D/STs this season.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images
