Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 2 Online

The Arizona Diamondbacks likely are viewing Game 2 of their National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers as a must-win.

The Dodgers took Game 1 on Saturday, topping the D-Backs 9-5 at Dodger Stadium. L.A. posted the best regular-season record in Major League Baseball this season, and a 0-2 series deficit would be all but the nail in the coffin for Arizona.

The Dodgers will send Rich Hill to the mound in Game 2, while the D-Backs counter with Robbie Ray in an exciting pitching matchup between left-handed starters.

Here’s how you can watch Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers online.

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 9:08 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TBS

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images