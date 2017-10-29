Dodgers Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 5 Online

The Houston Astros will play their final game at Minute Maid Park this season when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night.

The Dodgers were lifted by some late-game magic in Game 4, as a five-run ninth inning carried the National League champions to a 6-2 win, deadlocking the series at 2-2.

Game 5 will feature a marquee pitching matchup between star left-handers, as L.A.’s Clayton Kershaw will toe the rubber against Houston’s Dallas Keuchel.

Here’s how you can watch Dodgers vs. Astros online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 29 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images