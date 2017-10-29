Majority Of Texans Players Kneel During Anthem To Protest Bob McNair

The Houston Texans promised to make a point in Seattle on Sunday, and they followed through.

Prior to their game against the Seahawks, a vast majority of Texans players knelt during the national anthem to protest the recent comments of team owner Bob McNair. During a recent meeting to discuss the widespread anthem protests, the 79-year-old owner reportedly said the NFL can’t afford to have “the inmates running the prison” — a statement he says was taken out of context.

Watch video of the Texans’ protest below:

Most of the Houston Texans kneeled during the national anthem today pic.twitter.com/6KZt7oPcFQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 29, 2017

Just when you thought these protests were starting to go away, something — or someone — comes along and stokes the fire.

Of course, president Donald Trump perhaps is the biggest culprit of that.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images