Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Teases He Might Run For President In 2020

We still can’t smell whether “The Rock” is cooking up a political career.

The former WWE superstar hinted Saturday at Los Angeles Comic Con he’s considering running for U.S. president, perhaps as soon as 2020. Johnson has previously teased a potential presidential bid, and his latest comment on the subject suggests his interest might be real.

“I think the ‘People’s President’ has a really nice ring to that,” Johnson said, per Maxim. “I’ll just say that.”

Whether Johnson actually runs remains to be seen, but he must have a reason for teasing the subject from time to time. An organization, “Run the Rock 2020,” filed papers with the Federal Elections Commission in July and now legally can drum up support to help the Johnson seek the presidency.

Until Johnson admits something presidential in public, we’ll just have to read between his lines and guess away.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY NETWORK Images