Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

Fantasy football has been tough to gauge this season.
We’ve seen rookies like Deshaun Watson and Kareem Hunt rise to fantasy stardom, while typically strong point-producers like Ben Roethlisberger and Jay Ajayi relatively have underwhelmed to start the 2017 campaign.
So, if one or some of your top picks this year have disappointed thus far, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Plus, there’s always the trusty waiver wire which almost always can help your team break out of a skid.
Which players are worthy of adding ahead of Week 5? Here are the best players at each position owned in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy leagues.
Quarterback: Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (46 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
After a dreadful start to the season, the Bengals finally broke out of their slump in Week 4. Dalton was firing on all cylinders in Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns, completing 25 of his 30 pass attempts for 286 yards with four touchdowns. Dalton has one of the best wide receivers to throw to in A.J. Green, and Cincinnati also features a three-headed monster of Giovani Bernard, Joe Mixon and Jeremy Hill in the backfield, all of whom are skilled pass catchers. Even if it’s just for stashing purposes, Dalton is worth the add.
Other quarterbacks to target: Deshaun Watson (HOU), Eli Manning (NYG)
Running Back: Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland Browns (61 percent owned)
Johnson typically splits carries with Isaiah Crowell, but that shouldn’t prevent you from scooping up the versatile running back. Johnson posted another fine performance against the Bengals in Week 4, hauling in nine receptions for 47 yards while adding 13 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries. The Browns don’t employ a very strong receiving corps, and often rely on their running backs to carry the offense. Look for Johnson to consistently put up respectable numbers.
Other running backs to pursue: Aaron Jones (GB), J.D. McKissic (SEA), Wayne Gallman (NYG)
Wide Receiver: Devin Funchess, Carolina Panthers (25 percent owned)
Look out, Kelvin Benjamin. Cam Newton might have a new favorite target. Funchess put on a show in the Panthers’ 33-30 win over the New England Patriots, amassing seven catches for 70 yards with two touchdowns. At 6-foot-4, Funchess serves as a strong deep threat and also a great red-zone target. With Benjamin dealing with a nagging knee injury and tight end Greg Olsen sidelined with a broken foot, Funchess should continue to get plenty of looks from Newton on a week-to-week basis.
Other wide receivers to target: Will Fuller V (HOU), Jaron Brown (ARI), Cooper Kupp (LAR)
Tight End: Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (49 percent owned)
Jameis Winston has a slew of weapons to throw to, but Brate quietly has become one of his favorite targets. The veteran tight end delivered a big performance against the New York Giants on Sunday, catching four passes for 80 yards with a touchdown. DeSean Jackson still hasn’t formed strong chemistry with Winston, and Mike Evans often finds himself a victim of double coverage, which often opens a window of opportunity for Brate. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound tight end imposes great size and especially is a force in the red zone.
Other tight ends to pursue: Tyler Kroft (CIN)
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP