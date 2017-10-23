Fantasy Football Week 7 Winners, Losers: Ezekiel Elliott, Russell Wilson Among Notable Performers

Week 7 of the 2017 NFL season wasn’t headlined by as many injuries as last weekend, but there wasn’t a ton of excitement on Sunday, either.
Just three of the 26 teams that played Sunday scored more than 30 points, and that resulted in some less-than-stellar fantasy football scores.
Here are some fantasy football winners and losers through Sunday’s Week 7 games.
WINNERS
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
Wilson played very well against the New York Giants and their talented defense. He completed 27 of 39 passes for 330 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
Elliott gave his best performance of the season in Week 7. He set season highs with 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 40-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Elliott now has tallied 100-plus yards in back-to-back games.
Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Baldwin caught nine passes for 92 yards and a touchdown against a very good Giants defense.
Hunter Henry, TE, San Diego Chargers
Henry caught four passes for 73 yards and now has notched at least four receptions and 70-plus yards in back-to-back weeks.
Chicago Bears, Defense
The Bears completely shut down Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers’ offense. Chicago gave up just three points, sacked Newton five times, forced three turnovers and scored two touchdowns.
LOSERS
Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
Newton disappointed fantasy owners with 211 yards passing, no touchdown passes and two interceptions. He did run for 50 yards, but it still was a lackluster performance.
Adrian Peterson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
After a stellar Cardinals debut last week, Peterson found it very tough to run against the Los Angeles Rams’ defense. He ran for just 21 yards on 11 carries and failed to score a touchdown.
Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers’ injury already has begun to tank Nelson’s fantasy value. Nelson caught just one pass for 13 yards on four targets in Green Bay’s loss to the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field.
Ed Dickson, TE, Carolina Panthers
Dickson was a popular waiver wire pickup after his 176-yard performance in Week 5, but back-to-back weeks of less than 40 receiving yards — just three receptions for 18 yards Sunday — is reason enough to bench him entering Week 8.
Denver Broncos, Defense
The Broncos tallied three sacks but didn’t force any turnovers, didn’t score any touchdowns and gave up 21 points to the Los Angeles Chargers. It wasn’t a horrible performance, but fantasy owners expect better from this elite Denver defense.
