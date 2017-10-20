Isaiah Thomas Calls Celtics Fan ‘Dumbass’ For Saying He’s ‘Butthurt’ Over Trade

Isaiah Thomas is all over the place.

Since being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, Thomas has given fans plenty of reasons to believe he’s mad about the deal. Not only did he write that he was “hurt” about being traded, but he recently said he might never talk to Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge again.

And in a Twitter exchange Friday, IT ripped into a Celtics fan for saying he’s still salty over being shipped to Cleveland. It all started when Twitter user Greg Synsmir said Thomas should drop a sequel to his “Book of Isaiah” documentary.

We need the Book of Isaiah 2 for the culture! Still waiting on it @Isaiah_Thomas — Greg Synsmir (@GregSynsmir15) October 20, 2017

Nov 8th. Bigger and better this year https://t.co/hmb2QLaEGQ — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) October 20, 2017

Then, C’s fan/Twitter user Thierry responded to Thomas’ promise of a “bigger and better” video by saying, “Yeah yeah we get it IT, you’re butt hurt Celts traded you,” in a tweet that’s since been deleted. And that set Thomas off.

I’m actually not you dumbass. https://t.co/IzPuI8XAVE — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) October 20, 2017

Aggressive.

Thierry quickly fired back.

IT called me a dumbass, that’s cool man. The entire celts fan base was behind you. No need to sneak diss us after you’re salty about a trade — Thierry (@thierry_fla) October 20, 2017

Listen, it’s understandable if Thomas is a bit annoyed that people keep talking about the trade and how he feels about it. Oftentimes, however, he starts the conversation himself.

And sure, there might be a slight difference between being “butthurt” and feeling betrayed, but at the end of the day, it’s clear Thomas remains emotional about the whole situation.

But maybe he should cool it on social media for a while and focus on rehabbing his injured hip, that way he can let his game do the talking.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images